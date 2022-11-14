Hansika Motwani & Sohael Khaturiya’s Wedding To Live-Stream On OTT Platform? Deets Inside

Hansika Motwani has announced her engagement to her partner Sohael Khaturiya, and the couple plans to marry in December 2022.

Hansika kept her relationship private until she announced her engagement on social media. According to reports, the couple will marry at Jaipur’s 450-year-old Mundota Fort.

According to recent rumours, her wedding would also be live-streamed on an OTT platform. According to Pinkvilla, the wedding would be small and attended by only close friends and family. the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will take place on December 3, and the Sufi Night will take place on December 2.

According to the News portal Pinkvilla, “On December 2nd, there will be a Sufi night.” A polo match will be held on December 3rd, accompanied by a casino-themed after party on December 4th.”

Hansika announced her engagement by posting photos of her beautiful proposal in Paris with the caption “Now & Forever.” Celebrities poured in their congratulations as soon as Hansika revealed her engagement. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Shetty congratulated the couple.

Hansika Motwani’s fiancé Sohail Kathuria was previously married to Rinky. The couple married in 2016 at a destination wedding in Goa, and the actress attended her now-wedding husband’s ceremony.

A video of her dancing during the pool party and the sangeet ceremony was making the rounds on social media. For the uninitiated, Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria have been friends for a long time and are now business partners.

On Professional Front: Hansika will appear in Manoj Damodharan’s Partner, alongside Aadhi. My Name Is Shruthi, directed by Srinivas Omkar, will include her. Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju produced the film.

M Rajesh’s online series ‘MY3’ will see Hansika make her OTT debut. Mugen Rao and Shanthanu also appear in the episode. “It’s an honour to be a part of this series,” Hansika remarked of the show.

I’ve had a wonderful experience working with M Rajesh. I’m thrilled to be working with him again after our film ‘Oru Kal Oru Kannadi.'”