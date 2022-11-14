“The Twilight Saga” Star Taylor Lautner Marries Girlfriend Taylor Dome In A Romantic Ceremony In California!

Taylor Lautner, best known for his role as the shapeshifter Jacob Black in the ‘Twilight Saga’ film series, has married his girlfriend Tay Dome.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome married in a lovely ceremony at a California winery. Last year, the couple announced their engagement on social media.

Taylor Lautner, the Twilight star, married his fiancee Taylor Dome a year after the couple announced their engagement. On Friday, November 11, the couple married at Epoch Estate Wines in California in a lovely ceremony attended by close friends and family. After three years of dating, the actor proposed to Dome in November 2021.

Lautner and Dome’s romantic wedding included 100 guests, according to The Daily Mail, and according to photographs obtained by the outlet, the pair exchanged vows ahead of the sunset at the magnificent winery setting in California.

Dome looked stunning in the photos, wearing a gorgeous, flowing white gown with lace overlay and a veil. The Twilight actress was spotted wearing a classic black tuxedo.

Taylor provided details about how he planned the romantic proposal to Access Hollywood after they announced their engagement last year.

He stated that Dome desired a straightforward proposal and instructed him to “do it in the kitchen.” The actor consented to her request “but went big in the kitchen” with candles, roses, and a neon sign spelling out “Lautner.” Providing more information on the subject, “She stepped into it when she got home at the end of the day after a long day at work. It was a pleasant surprise.”

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome met through Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore, who introduced the couple.

On Work Front: Taylor Lautner was recently seen in the Netflix film ‘Home Team,’ which tells the narrative of Kevin James’ character, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.