Karthi Shares Shocking Insight On ‘Ponniyin Selvan’s’ North India Reception; Read On!

During the press conference for the upcoming release of the second part of the Tamil film “Ponniyin Selvan,” actor Karthi discussed the challenges the movie faced in gaining traction outside Tamil Nadu. While the movie was well-received in the South, it failed to make the same impact in the North as other recent hits like “Kantara” and “KGF.”

Challenges in North India

Karthi acknowledged that some viewers in the North found it difficult to understand the storyline of “Ponniyin Selvan.” He compared the experience of watching the movie to reading a novel, saying that it can be challenging to keep track of all the names and characters introduced early on. However, he noted that viewers understood the movie better after it was released on OTT platforms.

Karthi also commented on the movie’s reception in other parts of the country. While “Ponniyin Selvan” did not perform as well in the North, it was well-received in other regions like Kerala and Karnataka. The movie’s relatable storyline and historical significance resonated with audiences in these areas, leading to its success.





Praise for Aesthetics and Cast

Despite these challenges, Karthi emphasized that “Ponniyin Selvan” has been praised for its aesthetics, which he attributed to the hard work of the film’s director, Mani Ratnam. The movie boasts an all-star cast, including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, who have all been lauded for their performances.

Highly Anticipated Second Part

The second part of “Ponniyin Selvan” promises to be just as epic as the first, with the story of Rajaraja Chola’s ascent to the throne concluding the story. Fans eagerly anticipate the movie’s release on April 28th, expected to reveal the identities of two pivotal characters, Nandini and Oomai Rani.