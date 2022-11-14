Aaron Carter Recalls His Encounter With Michael Jackson In His “Tighty-whitey” In Unauthorised Memoir

Aaron Carter’s unauthorised memoir, Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life’s release is pushed back. The decision comes after the representatives of the late singer asked the publishers to respect the ones mourning.

The buzz around the memoir is just getting underway. A few extracts from the memoir are already published which has raised some eyebrows. Aaron Carter described in detail an incident that occurred to legendary musician Michael Jackson in his memoir. The incident occurred after a birthday celebration.

Aaron Carter claimed that Michael Jackson and he went into the main house alone, and to his bedroom area. He went on to say that he had no idea where he was sleeping, but MJ pulled a cot next to his bed that was already made. Aaron who was 15 years old at the time didn’t seem to mind. The singer stated that he remembers being too tired, so he turned off the lights and went to bed.

The late singer mentioned that a couple of hours later, he woke up and found MJ at the foot of his cot in his “tighty-whitey” underwear. Aaron said that he had no idea if MJ was sleepwalking or not, but he seemed asleep. The singer yelled and asked MJ to return to his bed, which he did, after which Aaron said he never went back to his house.

Aaron Carter, who recently passed away mentioned in his memoir that he and MJ never spoke about that night. He mentioned that they smoked marijuana together and less than three months later, MJ got arrested on child molestation charges.

The singer stated that police interviewed him, but he told them that MJ never touched him inappropriately. He went ahead to praise MJ, stating that he was a really good guy and that he never did anything inappropriate. There was one thing, but Aaron Carter never mentioned it in his unfinished memoir.

Aaron Carter passed away on November 5th after he was found unresponsive in a bathtub at his house. And according to his representatives, the singer never wanted to get his controversial memoir published. His co-author, Andy Symonds, is adamant about getting it published.