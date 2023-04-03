Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Makes A Big Revelation; Says ‘Husband Was Trembling At Oscar…’

Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie has created history by winning Oscar award. During this, both the actors of the film were also present at the function. Now Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela has revealed that her husband’s legs were trembling when the Oscars were announced for RRR’s Naatu Naatu song.

Significantly, RRR has created history by winning the Oscar Award for the song Naatu Naatu at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. It has been awarded in the Best Song category. This film was directed by SS Rajamouli. At the same time, apart from him, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and MM Keeravani were also present in this ceremony. Ram Charan was present with his wife Upasana Konidela. Now she has revealed why she was present with her husband during the Oscar campaign. Upasana also revealed that her husband was trembling during the historic Oscar ceremony and needed a lot of support.

She also said that Los Angeles has been a great vacation for her and she has had a great time being with her husband. He also said that LA was an unknown place for him. However, everyone has treated him well. Upasana Konidela told this to Humans of Bombay. Ram Charan’s wife told, “Over the years, we have grown into a big family.”

Upasana said about Rajamouli, ‘He used to behave harshly many times during the shooting of the film. Many dancing reels were also made on this song.” On the other hand, talking about Ram Charan’s upcoming projects, he is currently working in director S. Shankar’s film Game Changer. Kiara Advani will be seen playing the lead role with him in this film. Apart from this, she is also doing a cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.