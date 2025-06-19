Harshvardhan Rane Says ‘Guardian Angels’ Saved Them From Fire Mishap At Wrap Party

What began as a cheerful wrap-up bash for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, quickly turned into a moment of panic after helium balloons at the event accidentally caught fire. A video of the incident recently went viral, showing the sudden burst of flames that disrupted the team’s celebration.

Harshvardhan, reflecting on the unexpected twist, expressed gratitude that the incident didn’t lead to serious harm. “It was a happy moment for us,” said the actor. “The producers had planned a small celebration after we had been shooting nonstop for five days. Everyone was excited to take a breather. But none of us anticipated how dangerous helium balloons could be when mixed with firecrackers. It was a big learning moment.”

The 41-year-old revealed that their original plan might have made the situation far more dangerous. “We were initially supposed to hold the helium balloons while cutting the cake and then release them into the sky. But at the last minute, I suggested we cut the cake first and then take the balloons,” he said, recalling the near-miss. “We were saved by our guardian angels that day. If the balloons had caught fire while we were holding them, it could have caused serious injuries.”

While the team escaped major harm, there was one minor injury. “Sonam’s manager was standing facing the crackers, and I think her forehead got a little burnt,” Harshvardhan shared.

The freak accident has certainly left the team shaken, but with no major injuries and the film’s shoot completed, it’s back to business for the cast and crew—now a bit wiser about party safety.