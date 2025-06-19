‘The Deepikafication of Ananya or Ananya Patani?’, Ananya Trolled For Lip Fillers And Tanned Skin From Shoot Sets

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for the film ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Bollywood sensation Kartik Aryan. A few days ago, she shared some of her photos on social media, after seeing which, some users were claiming that she had gotten lip surgery or lip fillers done. Once again, she is in the news for her look and some photos have been leaked from the set.

Ananya Panday

In the pictures shared, both the stars are seen with a tan look, i.e., dark complexion, while the skin color of both actors is fair. Seeing her look, users are making faces because they do not like this avatar of hers at all. Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan have been in Croatia for some time for the shooting of the film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Kartik is in amazing style, while Ananya can be seen with golden highlights in her hair.

Ananya Panday

Fans of Kartik, who has been seen with a grown beard for many months, thought that his look in this film would be different. But at the moment, seeing him with short hair, users are making faces. It is not clear whether these actors have deliberately gotten ‘tanned’ or the photos have been taken in poor light. But one user wrote, ‘This is fake tan.’ Another commented, ‘Kartik is giving energy to Jethalal’s hairstyle.’

Ananya Panday

A user said about Ananya, ‘The Deepikafication of Ananya.’ Another user said, ‘The first thought that came to my mind. She has tanned her skin 10 times to look like DP. Hair colour, hairstyle, makeup… they will try everything to make these nepo wannabes look even 1% attractive. It’s not working.’ Another wrote, ‘Ananya Panday looks very similar to Deepika.’ Someone else wrote, ‘Ananya Patani?’