Vivek Agnihotri Talks About Deepika Padukone’s Visit To JNU Amid Promoting His Upcoming Film ‘The Bengal Files’

Popular Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently in the news for his film ‘The Bengal Files’, which is going to be released on 15 August this year. However, Vivek has already become busy promoting this film. In an interview related to this, Vivek Agnihotri was seen talking about the 5-year-old issue of Deepika Padukone, when there was a lot of uproar over her visit to JNU. Vivek had also commented on this in the year 2020 and once again, he has talked about this issue.

Let us tell you that Deepika joined the students’ protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi a few days before the release of the 2020 film ‘Chhapaak’. Shubhankar Mishra questioned Vivek Agnihotri on his podcast about Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU, to which he said, ‘I guarantee that Deepika Padukone will not know what she is going to do, what the politics are there.’

Let us tell you that Deepika had gone to JNU and stood there silently in support of the protesting students. After this, there was a huge uproar, and this action of Deepika was blamed for the poor performance of the film at the box office. He was again asked, do you think Deepika is so dumb? Agnihotri said, ‘It is not about being dumb. Deepika probably did not know what she was doing.’

When he was asked whether Deepika is still facing criticism due to that one political statement, he said, ‘If you play with fire, you will get burnt.’ Agnihotri reiterated that Deepika is too smart to get caught in such a trap. He said, ‘I do not know her personally, so I do not know which ideology she is associated with. I know that she is a very sensible and intelligent woman.’