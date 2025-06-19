Jasmin Bhasin Shuts Down Trolls Claiming She Got Lip Injections, Blames ‘Filters’ With A Laugh: Checkout Here!

Jasmin Bhasin had the perfect witty comeback for a troll who accused her of getting an upper lip job. Popular TV actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is also known for being Aly Goni’s girlfriend, once again faced criticism over speculation about getting a lip enhancement.

On June 18, 2025, she posted a video of herself lip-syncing to the song Intaha Ho Gayi Intezar Ki from her balcony. The vibe was breezy and upbeat. Jasmin grooved to the music, pouted playfully, and hinted to fans that her birthday was just around the corner. However, a troll accused her of getting injections in her upper lip. Jasmin, unfazed, gave a spot-on response to shut down the comment.

Jasmine Bhasin Hilariously Claps Back at Troll Accusing Her of Getting an Upper Lip Job

In the video, Jasmine appears to be in her living room. She enters the frame from behind the curtains, zooms the camera in on her lips, and begins singing. Her hair is left open, and she’s dressed casually in a grey crop top and blue denim jeans. With the Mumbai rains adding to the vibe, her hair flows across her face as she playfully head-bangs to the music. In the caption, Jasmine mentioned she was in a fun mood, with her birthday just 10 days away. However, a troll named Geeta Subba commented, “Jasmine ne upper lips me injection lagwaya hai,” to which the actress responded with a laughing emoji: “Injection nahi filter.”

When Jasmine Bhasin Addressed Rumours About Getting a Lip Job

Jasmine has consistently voiced her opposition to lip fillers and Botox procedures. In the past, she even responded to trolls accusing her of undergoing a lip job, firmly stating that she hadn’t had any such work done. Despite her clarification, skeptics continued to doubt her. At the same time, Jasmine maintained a balanced perspective, once stating that there’s nothing wrong with enhancing one’s appearance through external means if it makes a person feel confident. She emphasized that opting for lip fillers is a personal choice, and in an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, she said:

“Everyone has their own body, their own face, their own needs. Whoever wants to get something done should be free to do so. Recently, my name got linked to this topic too. I received a lot of messages on Instagram under one of my photos and videos, saying things like, “Jasmin has done her lips,” “Jasmin has had something done,” and so on. But there was nothing like that.” Watch the video here.

When Jasmine Bhasin Experienced Lip Swelling After a Makeup Mishap

In an interview, the actress once revealed that she experienced lip swelling after her makeup artist had overlined her lips. She also pointed out how Instagram filters often exaggerate lip fullness, which made her realise that such a look didn’t suit her face. Jasmine expressed her confusion over the public’s obsession with whether she had undergone a lip procedure. She stated that if something made her feel confident, uplifted her self-esteem, and added to her sense of well-being, then there was nothing wrong with it. In her own words: “But later I realised that look didn’t suit my face. It was just the over-lining, and that’s why everyone assumed I had done something.”