‘He Is Her Brother’, Netizens Came In Support of Natasha Stankovic Against Paps For Calling Alexander Her Boyfriend

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s ex-wife, Natasha Stankovic, is in the news these days more for her personal life than her professional life. This Serbian-origin actress has been acting in Hindi films for a long time and has also been a part of some TV reality shows. Natasha was also in the news for her marriage and divorce from Hardik Pandya.

Recently, paparazzi saw Natasha with her rumored boyfriend outside the gym. When the video was shared on Instagram, some users gave strange reactions about Natasha and her rumored boyfriend, Alexander, while others praised her fitness. During this, the paparazzi asked the two to pose together. On this, Alexander made a victory sign while Natasha smiled at them.

Natasha later went back home in her car, and Alexander on his bike. Let us tell you that Natasha and Alexander often post videos of their gym workouts on social media. Reacting to this video, one user wrote, ‘He is her brother.’ Another user writes angrily, ‘Such girls are ruining the country.’ Actually, in the year 2024, Natasha and cricketer Hardik Pandya got divorced with mutual consent, but the actress is often trolled in this matter. Hardik and Natasha also have a son, who now lives with the actress.

Let us tell you that according to some of the media reports, Hardik is also dating someone, who was recently seen enjoying his match during IPL series and was witnessed cheering for him. Since their divorce Natasha was in her home town and after her return with her son she has been constantly seen with her friend Alexandra at several occasions. While some claim him to be her friends others alleged that she is dating Alexandra however, what is reality behind it is yet not revealed by the actress.