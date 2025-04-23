Social Media Influencer Gaurav Taneja Came In Support of Gauri Khan In Fake Paneer Claim Case

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, has been in the news headlines for quite some time for allegations of serving fake paneer in her restaurant. Actually, a few days back, a social media influencer went to her restaurant and claimed the paneer to be fake through a simple test. Gauri Khan’s restaurant also later issued a statement on this. Now, in this matter, influencer Gaurav Taneja was also seen giving his point of view.

Sarthak shared the video testing the quality of paneer, in which he was seen performing an iodine test on the paneer served there, due to which the color of the paneer turns black. After this, Sarthak claims that this paneer is fake. The restaurant also clarified in this video, stating that the iodine test tells the amount of starch in the paneer; it does not prove whether the paneer is real or fake.

Amidst this, Gaurav Taneja has put forward the truth and said, ’99 percent fake paneer can also pass the iodine test. A recent report quoted security officials as saying that paneer is the most adulterated product in the market. You must have seen that nowadays every person carries iodine with them wherever they go, but the truth is that you cannot check whether the paneer is real or fake with iodine. I have worked in the dairy business. ‘

Let us tell you that Gaurav Taneja is a YouTuber, ex-captain, and a popular social media influencer. He runs a YouTube channel named ‘Flying Beast’ along with other channels. These days, he is also doing his own dairy business. He also shares videos related to this on social media. Apart from this, he was recently seen on Shark Tank India to get funding for his new business.