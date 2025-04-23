Rohit Shetty Confirmed Making of Sequels To Simmba And Sooryavanshi, Read To Know More

Popular Bollywood action director Rohit Shetty, famous for making hit cop universe films, recently talked about his franchise film. However, while making those films, he did not plan any sequels. But this time, he revealed that sequels to ‘Simmba’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’ will be made soon. In a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Rohit Shetty told how it all started with ‘Singham’ in 2011, after which it started with ‘Singham Returns’ and reached ‘Simmba’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and the new sequel ‘Singham Again’ franchise.

The director revealed that when Singham was made, there was no planning to create a universe. When he made ‘Singham’, he did not know that the film would become such a big brand. The idea of ​​adding stories to the films only came later during the script of ‘Simmba’. He said, ‘Simmba will also have a part 2, the film Suryavanshi will also move forward. More people will come. More films will be made in the cop universe. So, we created that universe.’

With this, Rohit confirmed that along with the sequels of ‘Simmba 2’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’, many new characters and films are also in the pipeline. The filmmaker spoke about the idea behind the 2024 mega-project ‘Singham Again’, which brings together several characters, both old and new. According to Shetty, the concept of this film with this ensemble came up during the making of Sooryavanshi in 2019.

Talking about the timings of each actor in the films, he further said, “So, it’s not like they come only for 10-15 minutes and after that, they have nothing to do. The intention was always to create different arcs for these characters, which hints at solo ventures for both Deepika and Tiger Shroff in the future. ‘Singham Again’ turned out to be a huge hit, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.