Elvish Yadav Publicly Apologized To The National Commission of Women For Absurd Statements On Chum Darang

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been in constant controversy for the last two years. Sometimes he is dragged and trolled in a snake venom case, while sometimes in the case of public hooliganism, and sometimes for absurd statements. Elvish Yadav, who is currently seen in ‘Laughter Chefs 2’, appeared before the National Commission for Women after being summoned in the alleged ‘racist’ comment case against Chum Darang.

Let us tell you that Elvish has not only apologized to NCW, but while coming out of the commission’s office, he also requested forgiveness from the people of the country in front of the media. While talking to the media outside the NCW office, Elvish Yadav said that many people did not understand what he said. However, he said that if people have been troubled by his statements, then he must have said something wrong.

During this, he also apologized to Chum Darang and everyone who had been hurt by his words and said that he had no personal enmity with anyone. A video of Elvish Yadav outside the NCW office has also been shared on the internet in which he is seen saying, ‘As we move forward in life, gain experience, age also increases, then maturity comes. In the Chum case, there are many people who did not understand my intention.’

The YouTuber further said, ‘Those who felt that I spoke wrongly. I also believe that people feel bad. Obviously I must have said something wrong, for which I went inside and told Ma’am, I am sorry for this. I apologize.’ It is also being said that he repeatedly said that he had no such intention, and he does not even know Chum personally, and said that he does not have so much hatred in him that he would intentionally say something bad about anyone.