Heeramandi Fame Sharmin Sehgal Is Expecting Her First Baby With Husband Aman Mehta, Deets Inside

Sharmin Segal, who made her acting debut with the web series ‘Heeramandi’ in 2024, is expecting her first child. Sharmin, who is the niece of one of the most talented and well-known filmmakers, married businessman Aman Mehta in 2023 and rose to fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

Sharmin Sehgal

An Instagram handle named Vicky Lalwani has claimed on social media that Sharmin is soon going to be a mother and will welcome her first child. However, this news has not been confirmed by Sharmin or Aman, or any of her family members yet. According to some of the media reports, Sharmin’s husband, Aman Mehta, is the executive director of Torrent Pharmaceuticals with a good turnover buisness. The two got married in Italy in November 2023. Aman Mehta’s father, Sameer Mehta, owns several billion-dollar assets.

Sharmin Sehgal

After the release of ‘Heeramandi’ in May 2024, Sharmin, who was seen in the character of Alamzeb, faced criticism for her acting in the series. On trolling, Sharmin said that she has worked on her mental health and was ready for the reactions of the audience. Many people had raised questions about the actress’s acting. It was being said that the actress got the advantage of being Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, while many more talented actors than her could have played it even better.

Sharmin Sehgal

After marriage, the couple started living in Ahmedabad, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Sharmin is currently in Mumbai. She will probably give birth to her child here. Sharmin is the daughter of filmmaker Deepak Sehgal and Bela Bhansali. Her family has a deep connection with the film industry. However, after marriage, she distanced herself from the industry.