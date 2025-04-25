Preity Zinta Shared Picture Performing Spinal Exercise With Her Fans On Social Media, Deets Inside

Popular Bollywood actress Preity Zinta is very active on social media and often shares posts on social media. She shares many updates related to her life with her fans. Recently, she shared a video on social media in which she is seen doing spinal exercises. In this video, Preity Zinta is doing this exercise while hanging and has written a serious thing in the caption along with the video.

While sharing the video with her fans on Instagram, Preity Zinta wrote in its caption, ‘A strong spine is the basis of good health and good character. Hanging exercise on a Cadillac for spinal mobility and strength. Joseph Pilates had said, You are young as long as your spine is flexible. So keep your spine flexible as much as possible and keep improving yourself.’

Earlier on April 18, Preity Zinta posted a picture of her twin children Jai and Gia on her social media. In the pictures shared by the actress, both children were kissing Preity on the cheek. The faces of both children were covered with red heart emojis. In the caption of the picture, Preity wrote, ‘Where there is heart, there is home. I call my home. I am missing them. I am counting the days before I see them.’

Let us tell you that Preity Zinta got married in 2016 and welcomed twins, Jai and Gia. Both of her children were born through surrogacy. It is also being reported that Preity Zinta is soon going to make a comeback in Bollywood with the film ‘Lahore 1947’. Sunny Deol will be with her in the film. The film is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and the film will be released in 2025 itself. Preity Zinta was last seen in the film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit’ released in the year 2018.