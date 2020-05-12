Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana met each other for the first time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two have been inseparable ever since. They were friends for some weeks and then it was Asim Riaz who expressed his love for Himanshi and has never stopped after that. Himanshi never expressed her feelings as she was engaged to Chow at that time but after being evicted, she went through a horrible break-up with Chow who was her boyfriend for 9 years. Later, she came inside the house as a connection for Asim Riaz and he instantly proposed to his lady love. While being shy initially, Himanshi finally accepted her love. Himanshi Khurana Shares a Sizzling Video With Boyfriend Asim Riaz; Misses Him.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana who fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house are leaving no chance of grabbing the eyeballs of their fans. recently collaborated for Neha Kakkar's romantic single, Kalla Sohna Nai. While the song continues to be amongst the top trends on YouTube, Himanshi can't seem to get enough of her boyfriend, Asim Riaz. And now, amidst the lockdown, Himanshi is surely missing her boyfriend and her tiktok is the proof. Have a look at the video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B932MO0JvND/

A while back, Himanshi took to her Twitter account and shared a video of her boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 first runners-up, Asim who is seen interacting with a boy. The boy is seen holding balloons, to sell, in his hands. The clip, Asim being a true gentleman is seen asking the vendor boy if he wants chocolates, replying to which the balloon seller says, "No, chocolates, but food." Asim is further seen asking him to go to the shop and wait for him there. Aww! Such sweetness! Captioning the video, Himanshi wrote, "Spread love"