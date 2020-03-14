Himanshi Officially Opens Up On Her Wedding Plans With Asim; Says ‘Our Families Are Fine With It’

Share

Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana met each other for the first time in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The two have been inseparable ever since. They were friends for some weeks and then it was Asim Riaz who expressed his love for Himanshi and has never stopped after that. Himanshi never expressed her feelings as she was engaged to Chow at that time but after being evicted, she went through a horrible break-up with Chow who was her boyfriend for 9 years. Later, she came inside the house as a connection for Asim Riaz and he instantly proposed to his lady love. While being shy initially, Himanshi finally accepted her love. Now, here in an interview with SpotboyE where Himanshi opens up on her relationship with Asim and gave some details.

How are things between Asim and you now? All okay?

Yes. Everything is fine. I knew it somewhere deep down ki sab theek ho jaayega.

So, you guys are officially dating?

Yes, we are dating!

Shall we expect an announcement of your wedding soon?

Abhi? Nahi, it’s too early. We want to get married but not as of now.

You met his family? Are they fine with you now?

Yes. I met them, It was a great experience. It was only because of the show- everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha. Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti. Now, it’s all good.

You spoke to your family about Asim?

Yes. I did. They are fine with it.

Do any of your families have an issue that Asim is younger to you?

Of course not! It doesn’t matter anymore. What is important is that people love each other. Look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas!

In that case, it won’t be wrong to say that Bigg Boss was indeed a blessing for you?

Yeah. Maybe. Kuch leke jaate hai, kuch deke jaate hai (Read: Actress’ breakup with Chow).

Asim lost the trophy though. Were you sad?

Kya farak padta hai! He is getting so much love and accolades. He is a sensation on Internet- Don’t think a ‘winner’ tag makes a difference. He is a winner in his own way.