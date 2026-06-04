Hina Khan Reacts to Shilpa Shinde’s Explosive Admission, Calls False Harassment Allegations “Shameful”

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has found herself at the center of a major controversy after revealing during a recent podcast that the sexual harassment allegations she made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer Sanjay Kohli in 2016 were not genuine. The revelation has sparked intense debate on social media, with many users criticizing the actress and demanding accountability.

Shilpa Shinde

Hina Khan Reacts To Shilpa’s Allegations

Amid the growing backlash, actress Hina Khan has now shared a strong reaction, describing the alleged misuse of sexual harassment accusations as “shameful” and expressing support for the producer. Taking to Instagram Stories, Hina posted a lengthy note addressing the controversy without directly naming Shilpa Shinde. She emphasized that false allegations can have serious consequences and can harm genuine victims seeking justice.

Hina Khan

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“I usually do not comment on other people’s matters. However, when an issue has a larger social impact, especially one involving women, I feel compelled to speak. Using one’s gender to damage someone’s reputation for personal gain or to win a dispute is absolutely shameful,” Hina wrote. The actress further stated that in situations where allegations are later admitted to be false, the person accused becomes the actual victim.

Hina Khan’s Post

“I cannot express how shocked I am. The real victim here is a respected individual who has a family, a wife, a daughter, and other women in his life. The allegations, as admitted by the actress herself, were allegedly used to gain leverage and settle scores rather than pursue justice,” she said. The actress also questioned the long-term impact such incidents can have on public trust in genuine harassment complaints and on the lives of those accused.

Hina Khan

Without mentioning names, Hina highlighted that the producer continued to offer opportunities to the same actress despite the controversy surrounding them. She remarked that it was surprising that the individual who was allegedly accused falsely had continued to extend professional opportunities afterward. Hina also questioned what message such situations send if similar actions are repeated in the future. “We are being made a mockery of,” she wrote, expressing disbelief over the developments.