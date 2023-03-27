Hipster Panties Or Bikini Underwear? The Right Kind Of Women’s Panties For You

For many, choosing between hipster panties and bikini underwear, two of the most popular panty styles, could be tough. If this is the case you, you have landed on the right page.

The two trendy styles are comfortable but might be different in designs and shapes. Let us now dig into what differentiates one from the other and which one you should opt for.

What are hipster panties?

Hipsters have long been prevalent among women of all ages and classes. They stand between boyshorts and bikinis with shallow and wide side cuts, giving the wearer more coverage. These panties sit above the hip and are available in low-rise, mid-rise, and high-rise fits.

Here, the term ‘rise’ means where the waistband sits. While a low-rise variant sits low on the hip, offering a peak of the butt cheeks, a mid-rise one rests right on the waist. Contrary to these two, high-rise hipster panties sit a little high on the hip.

The full-coverage design of hipster panties hides the bulges to offer a sleek profile. If you want more side coverage, hipsters should be your pick. You may find them in various fabrics, cuts, prints, and designs. A few materials used for hipsters include cotton, modal, nylon, Lycra, etc. For those seeking the utmost comfort while buying panties, there is no better alternative than hipsters.

What is bikini underwear?

Bikini panties have high-cut linings on the leg and are ideal for those seeking a slimmer, bolder, and more glamorous look. These panties sit exactly on your hips and provide decent coverage. With side cuts being high, the band around the hips is thin.

No matter what outfit you are wearing or what event you are getting ready for, bikinis keep you fresh and comfortable throughout the day. Because of high cuts and curvy designs, bikini underwear is slimmer on the sides and covers just the essentials.

You can add a few pieces to your wardrobe for a little bit of extra elegance and comfort. These undergarment pieces are everyone’s favourite, including college girls or working women. Bikini panties are the perfect fit for those who want decent coverage but do not want to compromise on comfort and style.

Difference between hipster panties and bikini underwear

Having got a general idea about both the options, let us compare them on styles and designs.

Cuts

Bikini panties have high cuts on the legs and sit below the hips. On the other hand, hipster panties low side cuts and sit above the hips.

Sides

While hipsters have broad sides, bikinis have narrow sides. The former offers a sleek look, whereas the latter is a more glamorous alternative.

Coverage

Hipster panties provide more coverage and are more comfortable than bikinis. They give a sleek look to the wearer, while bikinis are more stylish.

Gusset

Gusset is one of many differences between bikinis and hipsters. The gusset part of the former is smaller than that of the latter.

Which one to choose?

Bikinis are cheeky panties and more revealing than concealing. If you want less coverage and wish to look slimmer, these panties should be your go to choice. You can pair them with any outfit. On the other hand, hipsters cover all those extra bulges ad give you a sleek look.

Both are comfortable to wear, but your choice depends on the coverage and look you want on a particular day. It’s good to have a few pieces of both panties in your wardrobe to match every outfit and occasion.