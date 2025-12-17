‘Hum Par Case Ho Gaye’: Kapil Sharma Jokes About How Priyanka Chopra Met Nick Jonas On Twitter

Comedian Kapil Sharma recently stirred up laughter on social media with a light-hearted tweet about how global star Priyanka Chopra first met her husband, international singer Nick Jonas, and fans were quick to pick up on it.

On Tuesday, Kapil took to Twitter and referenced a popular story about Chopra and Jonas’ romance. The couple reportedly bonded on the social media platform itself before Jonas flew to India to meet Chopra in person. Kapil, with his signature humour, offered his own spin on the narrative, joking: “Hum par case ho gaye”, which translates to “We might get sued.”

The joke, shared with his millions of followers, played on the cultural contrast between Bollywood and Hollywood courtship tales. By exclaiming “Hum par case ho gaye,” Kapil reflected the tongue-in-cheek spirit of someone imagining himself in a similar globally admired love story, but worried about the legal consequences of replicating it. The casual quip quickly garnered likes, retweets and a mix of amused replies.

Kapil’s tweet arrived against the backdrop of renewed interest in Chopra and Jonas’ relationship after the couple marked their anniversary and shared affectionate posts celebrating their journey together. Chopra and Jonas first made headlines as a cross-continental power couple after they met on Twitter, exchanged messages and began dating, a story that delighted fans long before their 2018 wedding.

While Kapil’s joke was intended in good humour, many fans saw it as yet another example of how social media has transformed celebrity culture. In an era where international romances are documented in real time, from tweets and Instagram comments to public appearances, everyday audiences now feel closer than ever to high-profile stars. Kapil’s comment, light as it was, tapped into that shared sense of connection, making his fans laugh while also recognising the surreal nature of modern love stories.

Reaction to Kapil’s post was overwhelmingly positive, with many followers replying with laughing emojis and playful comments of their own. Some joked back that Kapil should share his own romantic Twitter handle if he wanted to attract a global pop star, while others tagged friends and family with messages like “case lag jayega” (“We’ll get into trouble!”).

Beyond the comedy, Kapil’s tweet underscores how quickly celebrity narratives, especially those involving love, marriage and public interactions, spread across platforms and cultures. A meeting that began as a direct message exchange years ago has now become folklore in its own right, inspiring memes, jokes and affectionate references across India and beyond.

The moment also highlights Kapil Sharma’s enduring presence on social media. Known for his sharp wit and ability to tap into popular sentiment, he frequently uses platforms like Twitter to engage with fans and comment on trending topics, often with humour that resonates widely.

For Chopra and Jonas, meanwhile, the joke was just another reminder of how much their relationship has captured public imagination. From Bollywood film premieres to global music stages, the couple’s story continues to bridge audiences across continents, and now even comedy stages online. And for Kapil’s audience, his light-hearted dig was simply another reason to smile in an age where social media binds fans and celebrities in shared moments of laughter.