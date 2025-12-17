Rashmika Mandanna’s Sri Lanka Girls’ Trip Sparks Bachelorette Party Buzz Ahead of Rumored Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda

South Indian superstars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again become the center of attention, with fresh rumors about their wedding doing the rounds on social media. Reports claim that the much-loved on-screen pair may tie the knot in February, though no official confirmation has been made so far. Amid these wedding speculations, Rashmika’s recent vacation in Sri Lanka with her girl gang has added more fuel to the fire.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna’s Sri Lanka Vacation Goes Viral

Before any wedding announcement, Rashmika Mandanna enjoyed a short but refreshing getaway in Sri Lanka with her close friends. The actress shared several pictures from the trip on her Instagram, and they quickly went viral. The first photo features a sign reading “Welcome to Sri Lanka.” In the following pictures, Rashmika is seen soaking in nature’s beauty by the sea with her friends, enjoying a stunning sunset, sipping coconut water and drinks, strolling through lush gardens, partying at night, and even relaxing on a bench under the shade.

Rashmika Mandanna

Also Read: “Her Brother Came In Rented Car”, Tanya Mittal Called Out After Viral Car Registration Evidence Sparks Controversy

The photos perfectly captured a fun-filled and carefree girls’ vacation. Along with the photos, the 29-year-old actress wrote a cheerful caption, “I recently got a 2-day break and I got to go on a trip with my girls. We went to a very beautiful place in Sri Lanka… Girl trips, no matter how short, are the best!! My girls are the best! Some are missing, but they are the best!!” While Rashmika described it as a simple girls’ trip, fans quickly began reading between the lines.

Rashmika Mandanna

Soon after the pictures were posted, social media users started speculating that this trip might actually be Rashmika Mandanna’s bachelorette party ahead of her rumored wedding with Vijay Deverakonda. A user wrote, “The bachelorette party was fantastic.” Another said, “Girls’ trip… is she getting married soon?” A comment read, “Did you go to celebrate your bachelorette party, ma’am?”



Rashmika Mandanna

Despite constant speculation about her relationship and possible wedding with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika has maintained a dignified silence. Recently, when asked about her wedding plans by one of the media houses, the actress gave a calm and measured response, “I wouldn’t want to confirm or deny the marriage. When the time comes to talk about it, we will talk about it.” As of now, neither Rashmika Mandanna nor Vijay Deverakonda has officially confirmed any wedding plans. While fans are convinced that wedding bells are around the corner, the Sri Lanka trip remains officially just a fun girls’ getaway.