Ginni Chatrath Steals the Spotlight In ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2’ Despite Kapil Sharma Film’s Poor Box Office Run

Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 hit theatres on December 12, but the sequel has failed to recreate the magic of the 2015 hit. Despite high expectations, the film has received a lukewarm response at the box office and has struggled to perform against competing releases like Dhruva. However, amid the disappointing numbers, one name is winning hearts, Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma’s real-life wife Ginni Chatrath makes a special cameo appearance in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and fans can’t stop talking about it. Her entry in the climax scene has become one of the most discussed moments of the film. Viewers were delighted to see Ginni sharing screen space with Kapil, and many are praising her natural screen presence and comic timing. The climax scene featuring Kapil and Ginni has reportedly been leaked online and is now going viral on social media.

After watching the clip, users are actively commenting on Ginni Chatrath’s acting, with many calling her cameo the highlight of the movie. The viral scene is set in a hospital, where Kapil Sharma’s on-screen mother, played by Supriya Shukla, drops a bombshell. She reveals that Kapil’s character doesn’t have four wives, but five. Veteran actor Asrani, who appears in the background, is visibly shocked by the revelation.

Confused, Kapil asks how that is possible. His mother explains that an astrologer had predicted four marriages in his horoscope at the time of his birth. She further reveals that she had already fixed his marriage with her friend’s daughter back then. Since he has already gone through four marriages, she casually adds that a fifth one wouldn’t hurt. Moments later, she calls out “bahu,” and Ginni Chatrath makes a grand entry, confirming that she is Kapil Sharma’s fifth wife in the film.

Interestingly, Ginni Chatrath’s character in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is also named Ginni. She enters the scene holding a flower garland, making the moment even more humorous and memorable for the audience. Fans loved the meta twist of Kapil Sharma romancing his real-life wife on screen. The film features four leading actresses opposite Kapil Sharma, Heera Varina, Tridha Choudhury, Ayesha Khan, and Parul Gulati.