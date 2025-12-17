Farah Khan Can’t Stop Mentioning Tanya Mittal, Expressed Her Desire To Visit Her Home In Gwalior

Bollywood’s popular filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has successfully reinvented herself as a YouTuber, and her celebrity vlogs are winning hearts online. Farah now visits the homes of well-known Bollywood and TV stars, engages in fun conversations, and gives fans exclusive glimpses into their personal spaces. Amid all this, one name keeps popping up repeatedly in her videos, Tanya Mittal.

Farah Khan Wishes To Visit Tanya Mittal’s Home

A recent video of Farah Khan is going viral on social media, where she openly expresses her desire to visit Tanya Mittal’s house and shoot a vlog there. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Farah has mentioned Tanya. Fans have noticed that almost every vlog of Farah includes Tanya’s name, making it a hot topic of discussion among viewers. Farah Khan recently visited the home of Kunika Sadanand, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 19.

During the conversation, Farah once again brought up Tanya Mittal and said that whether Tanya wins the show or not, she will always be remembered. Her statement instantly caught attention, with fans wondering about Farah’s fascination with Tanya. Not just Kunika, Farah also spoke about Tanya Mittal while interacting with Abhishek Bajaj, another contestant from Bigg Boss 19. She clearly told him that she is eager to visit Tanya’s house and create a vlog there.

Earlier as well, Farah had discussed Tanya while chatting with popular social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar. She revealed that she is waiting for Tanya to come out of the show, so she can finally visit her home. After watching multiple videos, users are now joking that “Farah Khan’s vlog is incomplete without mentioning Tanya Mittal.” After her journey on Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal has now returned to her hometown, Gwalior.

On the show, she often claimed that her house was very big, and now those claims seem to be true. Videos and photos of her grand welcome by family members have surfaced online, leaving fans surprised and impressed by her lavish lifestyle. Many viewers are now convinced that Tanya is indeed very wealthy, which has further increased curiosity about her home and why Farah Khan is so keen to shoot there.