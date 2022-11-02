Huma Qureshi And Mudassar Aziz Are ‘Bitter About Their Breakup In Hearts’- Deets Inside

After three years of dating, actress Huma Qureshi has called it quits with her filmmaker boyfriend Mudassar Aziz. The ex-couple, who was much vocal of their love affair has parted ways on a sweet-bitter note. It is being reported that the duo will remain friends because they have a production house together but there is a bit of evident bitterness between them after going separate paths.

A source close to the ex-pair stated, “Of course they are both bitter about the fact in their heart of hearts that they have ended their love story, but they are mature enough to understand and digest that such things happen in life.”

For the uninitiated, Qureshi confirmed her relationship with Aziz by sharing a love-filled post for the writer. Wished him on his birthday, she wrote that she was proud of everything he had done so far. Mudassar left a mushy comment on Huma’s message for him by penning, “A soul as gorgeous as you are @iamhumaq finds appreciation even in somebody as flawed or fractured as I am… Clearly then, I’m the lucky one! I won’t thank you because I actually can’t do that enough.”

The reason for Huma-Mudassar’s break-up is still a mystery. Before Mudassar, Huma has been linked to Sohail Khan, Anurag Kashyap, and Arjan Bajwa. Mudassar, on the other hand, grabbed headlines for his link-up with Sushmita Sen, with whom he broke up in 2010.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi is coming up with Double XL, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The film is produced by Huma’s production house, Elemen3 Entertainment, which she has co-founded with brother Saqib Saleem, and ex-Mudassar Aziz.