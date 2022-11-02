Kriti Sanon’s Mom Geeta Asked Her To Reject Karan Johar’s Lust Stories; Here’s Why!

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after talents in contemporary Hindi cinema. The actress, from a Delhi-based Punjabi family, made it big in Bollywood through sheer passion and hard work. But despite being a leading Bollywood star, Kriti Sanon has always remained grounded, thanks to her close-knit family.

In the recently aired episode 7 of Koffee With Karan, Kriti admitted that she discusses the story idea with her family before signing on the project. The actress revealed that she turned down Karan Johar’s segment on Netflix’s Lust Stories, as her mother told her not to.

Recently, Kriti Sanon’s mother Geeta Sanon was trolled on social media for liking the song ‘Thumkeshwari’ from the up-and-coming film Bhediya. The latest chartbuster features Kriti with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Trolls pointed out how Geeta allowed her daughter to perform for such sensuous songs, while she was not happy about Kriti doing Lust Stories, because of its explicit scenes. For the uninitiated, in her Koffee with Karan episode 7, Kriti Sanon mentioned that her mother was not comfortable with the idea of ​​the film due to their middle-class background.

Geeta said, “I thought we would not be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the beginning of her career. It’s about orgasm, only.” Kriti said, “I think her problem was more that it was a short film and not a full-fledged film, so my mother said it was a 20-minute thing about only a female orgasm. If you are doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged film, that would make sense. I don’t think there’s anything wrong. Maybe as Karan said, if he had talked to my mother, it would have been all right.”