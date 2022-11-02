Bad News For South Superstar Ram Charan’s Fans, This Big Budget Project Gets Closed

Bad news has come out for the fans of Telugu Superstar Ram Charan. His film ‘RC 16’, which has been in the news for a long time, has now gone into cold storage. The director of film was to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who made ‘Jersey’. This is no less than a big setback for the fans. This has also been confirmed by the PR of Ram Charan himself. The information about why this film has been shelved has not been revealed at the moment.

Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time!#RamCharan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially verysoon,whatever the combo is, it vl be lit💥 — SivaCherry (@sivacherry9) October 31, 2022

Giving information about this, a Twitter handle named Shiva Cherry wrote, ‘Ram Charan Garu’s film RC 16 which was being produced with Gautam has stopped for the time being. Hope to start working on it again sometime in the coming time. Along with this, he further told that soon Ram Charan’s next film will be announced. Let us tell you that people were eagerly waiting for this film. Preparations were going on to make the film on a budget of about 200 crores.

Let us tell you that last year Ram Charan praised Gautam while giving information about this film on social media. He had posted a handwritten note. The director of Jersey was praised a lot. Significantly, Ram Charan is currently fully concentrating on his upcoming project.

Apart from this, Ram will be seen doing a cameo in Salman’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Ram Charan was last seen on screen while working in the film Acharya released this year. Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood appeared in the lead roles with him in this film. However, the film became a super flop. He also produced this film. On the other hand, if we talk about the director of this film, then he is Koratala Siva.