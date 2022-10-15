Huma Qureshi Blames Patriarchy For Setting Beauty Standards: “High Time We Do Away With These Notions”

Bollywood beauty Huma Qureshi is one of those actresses who despite coming from a non-filmy background, has made a firm standing in the industry. After having delivered multiple hits, Qureshi is coming up next with, Double XL. The film is about two overweight women challenging societal norms and achieving their life goals. It spreads a beautiful message of embracing oneself just the way we are and moving over our obsession with exterior looks.

During the promotion of Double XL, Huma spoke at length about how society makes plus-size women feel ugly about themselves. She called out patriarchy for the same and said, “It’s all about feeling confident and believing that one can look glamorous if one feels glamorous. Patriarchy and society condition us into believing that a girl who weighs a certain weight is not beautiful or glamorous.”

Huma took the conversation further by stating, “It’s high time we do away with these notions. Also, I felt that since I was from an industry where glamour is an essential aspect of the profession, the message coming from me might help other girls who obsess over their weight, feel differently about themselves.”

Double XL is quite close to Huma as it comes straight from her heart. The issue it depicts is something Huma has experienced on a personal level. Talking about the same, the Ek Thi Daayan actress had previously quoted, “It’s a film that I’ve made with my friends. It’s very close to my heart. A subject I think – Iss par bahut pehle film ban jaani chahiye thi. Par nahi banai hum logo ne, pata nahi kyun (A film should have been made on this long ago. But we did not make it, I do not know why). But I am very proud of that film”.

Double XL is produced by Huma Qureshi’s brother Saqib Saleem, her boyfriend Mudassar Aziz along with Ashwin Varde. The movie will mark Sonakshi Sinha’s first film collaboration with rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal. Besides them, it also stars Mahat Raghavendra. The film will hit the screens on November 4, 2022.