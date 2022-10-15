“Struggled To Find Quality Maternity Wear, “Alia Bhatt On What Led Her Launch New Ed-A-Mamma Collection!

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine these days. After delivering three back-to-back hits, the actress is here again with something new to offer to her followers. After having launched a clothing brand for kids two years back, the multi-talented lady and soon-to-be-mommy have recently put to sea her maternity wear line.

During the launch event of the same, Alia shared the reason behind coming up with this innovative idea. She said that she struggled to find comfortable clothing during pregnancy that gave birth to the Ed-a-Mamma maternity wear collection. “I struggled to find quality maternity wear, and so I started devising my solutions, making my style more bump-friendly and prioritizing comfort. I realized a gap in my wardrobe represented a gap in the marketplace. And so, Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear was born! This capsule collection is designed to hold you, hug you, comfort you and do pretty much everything for you that you do for your baby. We’ve stayed true to the ethos of Ed-a-Mamma, with every garment being sustainable. And I can’t wait to share it with others.”

Ed-a-Mamma follows sustainable choices of fashion. Alia’s new range of her brand is meant for mothers-to-be. It has been designed with a focused idea of ‘Designed for comfort. Designed for two’.

Alia Bhatt is expected to deliver her baby with Ranbir Kapoor by the end of this month. On the professional front, she is going to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. Besides that, she has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.