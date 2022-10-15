Famous TV personality Uorfi Javed enjoys media attention now and then for her bold and creative outfits. She is someone who cannot be ignored. Recently, the actress-cum-reality TV star celebrated her birthday. And what shocked everyone was Uorfi’s ex-Paras Kalnawat’s presence in her pre-birthday celebrations.

For the unversed, Uorfi and Paras parted ways on a bitter note. They have revealed negatives of their brief relationship many times. But with Kalnawat attending Javed’s pre-birthday bash, it seems like the two have buried the hatchet to start afresh. Now, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant has herself confirmed that she is on good terms with Paras.

“To be very honest, we are friends now. We spent a lot of time together in the past, so the love never goes away. When I say love, I mean friendship. Now, we are in a good space. We talk to each other and take advice. Mostly, he takes advice from me, and I guide him. I think he has matured a lot and he listens. He is a very sweet boy,” said Uorfi.

Furthermore, Uorfi shared what piece of advice she keeps giving Paras. “I tell him to stay single. He is a poora deewana. He is a deewana, aashiq and majnu. He becomes a majnu (simp) for a girl he starts to date. I tell him, ‘Why don’t you stay single for some time and stop being such a majnu‘. Even when it comes to work, we discuss. Even I discuss my work with him but then I don’t take his advice. (laughs) I tell him ‘Tu chup reh, tu baccha hai (Shut up, you are a kid)’,” Uorfi quoted.

The camaraderie between Uorfi and Paras is quite evident on social media too. Recently when Paras shared a video compilation from the shoot of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Uorfi called him a ‘star’ in the comments.

Before this, Paras was spotted at Uorfi’s party. When Uorfi broke down while cutting her cake, her ex-beau captured the moment and posted it on his Instagram story. Uorfi also acknowledged Paras’ post by reposting it on her story with a caption, “Love you Paras”.