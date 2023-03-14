Style Statement: Jacqueline Fernandez In A Black Corset Gown Gives Monochrome Fashion A Trendy Twist At Oscars!

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, attended a pre-Oscars dinner with the cast of her American film ‘Tell It Like A Woman,’ whose song ‘Applause’ was nominated for Best Original Song.

Jacqueline Fernandez is now turning heads with her stylish appearances at Oscar 2023 parties. The actress has already revealed photos from the Academy Oscars viewing party, and she looks stunning in a transparent black gown with a plunging neckline, making her one of the best-dressed celebs tonight.

Fernandez is presently in Los Angeles, where she is attending Oscar parties alongside other Bollywood celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, and the RRR crew.

Jacqueline Fernandez has a great sense of style, as seen by her red-carpet appearances. The diva knows how to wow her followers with amazing clothes.

Dress Details

Jacqueline donned a lovely lace gown from designer label Namita Alexander to Elton John’s Annual Oscar Award Viewing Party.

The strappy gown had a plunging sweetheart neckline and a corset-like appearance, a corset bodice, sheer net embellishment, and beautiful flower designs all throughout. The stunning flare provided oomph to the gorgeous ensemble.

The gown was lined in fawn and had elaborate black embroidery on the front with trumpet design.

Accessories

Jacqueline Fernandez kept her accessories simple and elegant. To round off the ensemble, she added diamond earrings, a bracelet, and statement rings.

Glam Picks

Kick actress went for understated glam. Jacqueline wore her hair in natural waves and wore nude makeup that included contoured cheekbones, dark smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, plenty of mascara, and matte lip colour.

On the professional front

Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in ‘Fateh,’ co-starring Sonu Sood, and ‘Crack,’ co-starring Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. She was most recently featured in a special song in the film ‘Selfiee,’ starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi.