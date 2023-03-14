‘Such A Stupid Behaviour’: Shraddha Arya Brutally Trolled For Her Behaviour In Front Of Paparazzi

Television actress Shraddha Arya is often spotted in the city and she turns heads with her outfits. She poses for the pics and also interacts with the paps. Recently, she made a public appearance as she arrived for a party. She was in a stylish dress. The actress got trolled for her behaviour in front of the paps.

Shraddha Arya Gets Trolled

Shraddha was snapped as she arrived for the party. The Kundali Bhagya actress was in black-hued mini dress with abstract prints all. It had full sleeves and high neck. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with a pair of neon heels and carried a stylish red bag.

After the paps clicked her pictures, she started blushing and said that she was not prepared to be spotted. Paparazzi also complimented as they called her ‘gorgeous’, and Shraddha made some weird and bizarre behaviour. She kept both her hands on her ears and started shouting and ran away.

She was showered with love by her fans and was also praised for her dress. But a section of netizens trolled her for her attitude. One wrote, “Such a stupid behaviour” while one commented, “She looks old as hell”. One user wrote, “She has become old”. Another commented, “kaun hai ye mental”.

For the unversed, Shraddha attended the birthday bash of actor Adhvik Mahajan’s wife Neha Adhvik Mahajan. Several celebs like Tanya Sharma, Kanika Mann, Harsh Rajput among others too attended the grand bash.

Shraddha Arya’s Wedding

Shraddha Arya got married with her boyfriend, Rahul Nagal, on November 16, 2021, in Delhi. He is a naval officer by profession. She often shares posts with her husband on her Instagram handle.