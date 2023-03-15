‘Doesn’t Matter South Or North’: Jaya Bachchan Speaks On Song ‘Natu-Natu’ Wins Oscar!

Should Telugu RRR films be called South Indian or Indian films? Deputies from the Rajya Sabha spoke about this on Tuesday. Veteran actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan presented an Oscar to a group of leaders who praised South India for their song RRR Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers documentary set in Tamil Nadu.

Jaya calls the “film people” “the most important ambassadors of this country” and says that no matter where they come from, north, east, south or west, “they are Indians”.

Jaya bachchan speaks on India winning oscar

After the leaders of several regional parties suggested holding a debate between North and South India after the victory of Oscar Naatu Naatu, Jaya Bachchan shared her thoughts on the matter.

“I am very happy and excited to talk about the most important ambassador of this country. I stand here with pride and dignity in front of our film brothers who have represented this country many times and received numerous Satyajit Ray awards.”

Market of cinema is in India, Not in America: Jaya Bachchan

The veteran actor said, “Mein kehna chahti hun ki yeh shuruwat hai, aur mein Bharat ki janta ko dhanyawad dena chahti hun jinke khatir videsh ke log aaj humari janta ko accept kar rahe hai (this is just the beginning and I would like to congratulate Indian people because of whom western people are recognising the development of Indian filmmakers). The market of cinema is here, not in America.”

Let us tell you India won Two oscars at 95th oscars one for Song ‘Natu Natu’ and one for The short film documentry ‘The Elephant Whispers’. The whole country is celebrating the moment with happiness.