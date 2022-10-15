Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Looks Stunning In Sergio Hudson Green Ensemble; Fan Calls Her Barbie Kaif!

Katrina Kaif is one of the few actresses who can make a powerful style statement with her sartorial choices. The Bollywood diva can pull off any look, traditional or western. The actress stepped out in style for an event a day after celebrating Karwa Chauth with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina always dresses to the nines. Katrina Kaif adores bright colours. Her choice of colours in each season reflects her preference for eye-catching tones. Katrina was photographed in a bright green outfit for an event on Friday.

The actress was in attendance at a Kay Beauty by Katrina event. She was photographed wearing a stunning outfit that included a bodysuit and a midi skirt with a wrap effect. Her monotone silhouette was striking. Katrina Kaif was recently spotted wearing a Sergio Hudson ensemble from head to toe. At the event, the actress paused and posed for the cameras. Her stylist Ami Patel paired her full-sleeved top with a plunging neckline with a gorgeous wrap skirt and a stunning pair of Kurt Geiger London mules.

The chiffon bodysuit had long sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline. The bottoms were body-hugging with pleated detailing.

She went for a soft-glam look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips. She styled her tresses into waves while maintaining her signature hairstyle. She accessorized her look with gold hoops and minimal jewellery and paired her look with chic heels. As she posed for the paparazzi at the event, she flashed a million-dollar smile.

Sergio Hudson is the designer of Katrina’s separates. The green chiffon bodysuit costs approximately Rs 83,526 and the pencil skirt costs approximately Rs 45,254.

Many of Kaif’s fans expressed their love and appreciation for her in the comments section of the viral photo. One user called Katrina “Barbie Kaif,” was smitten by her looks. Another wrote “Prettiest.” Katrina was also deemed the “Millennial Superstar.” One fan wrote, “She is so elegant and beautiful…comes on my favourite list of actresses…no one can hate her.”

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the November 4, 2022 release of Phone Bhoot. Gurmeet Singh directed the horror comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Also, Kaif is starring in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will star with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. Katrina Kaif also has Jee Le Zara in her kitty.