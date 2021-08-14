‘I Did Feel Bad:’ Vishal Aditya Singh On Fight With Shweta Tiwari

Vishal Aditya Singh is currently appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The talented TV actor has shocked everyone with his performance. He is winning accolades of the host Rohit Shetty as well as the co-contestants for the same. Vishal has emerged to be fearless and limitless in whichever stunt he has done so far.

Besides doing his work with utmost sincerity and conviction, Vishal has also managed to develop some lifelong bonds on the show. His friendship with co-contestants Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill is quite evident from his social media handle. One such bond that Vishal made before even entering the show was with actress and co-contestant Shweta Tiwari. Their friendship began when the two were working on the same show. Since Shweta played ‘Momma’ to Vishal, he very affectionately calls her by that name only till today.

In the recent episode, we witnessed a minor argument between Vishal and Shweta. And obviously, it was disheartening to see them behave like this. It all began with Vishal’s continuous taunting of Shweta for not selecting him in her team and for taking the wrong decision while selecting her team. Shweta, who could not take it anymore burst off and schooled Vishal for the same.

Now, in an interview with spotboyE, Vishal Aditya Singh has said that his equation with Shweta has not soured due to that fight. And once the cameras stopped rolling, they were back to ‘normal.’

In the interview, Vishal said, “When I had an argument with her on the sets which you all saw in the episode also, I did feel bad. But Shweta and I know each other for more than six years and we are very real and blunt to each other. We don’t filter our words before talking because we are friends. Aur does chaar baton se rishta kharab nahi ho jata (Tiffs like this do not ruin a relationship). Whatever happened there was according to the show as she was captain of my rival team.”