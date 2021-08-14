A team at the Scripps Research Institute in the US has conducted a study in the lab. The research has shown that a modified drug used to treat tapeworm infections may treat Covid-19 infection too.

According to the research team, it was known for 10 to 15 years that the class of drugs called salicylanilides work against certain viruses but they tend to show certain restrictions in the gut and also have toxic effects. But the latest study published in the journal ACS Infectious Disease reveals that the modified salicylanilide compound overcomes both issues, in mouse and cell-based tests.

The compounds present in the drug are active against both viruses and inflammations caused by other microbes. They have properties that make them suitable for use as pills.