‘I Had A Crush On Him Since The Time I Saw Him First’, Revealed Bharti Singh About Her Feelings For Maniesh Paul

Popular small screen actor and famous comedian Maniesh Paul and Bharti Singh have a very old relationship. They have been good friends since the days of Comedy Circus and have maintained it to date. The duo have also hosted several shows together in the past. In a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, Maniesh Paul revealed while remembering the birth of his daughter, days of struggle and much more.

Maniesh Paul And Bharti Singh

During this conversation, Bharti said, ‘At the time of Sayesha, his wife was unconscious and Maniesh was working on a show. She was born at midnight and the next day there was a shooting of Comedy Circus’. To this, Manish replied, ‘My daughter is now 5 feet 8 inches, she is now 14 years old and my son is 8 years old. Yuvan and Sayesha, both children were born in front of Bharti’.

Bharti Singh

Let us tell you that Maniesh got very emotional during this conversation and started crying remembering how he was trying to make Jugaad. Bharti said, ‘Usse baad ruka nahi kabhi time, woh bachchi ne roka nahi. I am sure our children will be proud of us’. Manish said, ‘I still remember I was sitting in the hospital and I was reading the script when she was inside’.

Bharti Singh

Bharti then said, ‘Maniesh and I have seen good and bad days together. We used to borrow money from each other to avoid shortage of money and were always there for each other. I had a crush on him since the time I saw him in his first show but when I came into the industry, he became my brother.’ Maniesh replied, ‘Whatever happens in my life in these past years, I call Bharti and tell her everything. She has always been there for me.’