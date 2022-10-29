“I Have Not Recovered Yet But…”, Says Salman On His Health After Having Dengue

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan got dengue a few days back. After this, the actor was not even seen in Bigg Boss’s Weekend Ka Vaar and it was reported that the shooting of his films has also been stopped. Currently, in the recent episode, Salman Khan once again took over the command of Bigg Boss. During this, he also informed about his recovery from dengue.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, while hosting Friday’s episode, told that he was diagnosed with dengue and is recovering but not fully recovered. Since he was feeling a little better, he decided to start shooting for Bigg Boss again. Let us tell you that while hosting Bigg Boss people accused Karan Johar of being biased and at the same time the fans wanted Salman to return to the show soon.

Salman Khan

Talking while hosting Bigg Boss, Salman Khan said, “I had dengue. I am still not well, but since I was feeling a little better today I came here to fulfill my commitment.” Presently the 16th edition of Bigg Boss is going on and Salman is hosting the show continuously.

Salman Khan

Talking about Salman’s work front, many films of the actor are about to be released. The release date of his much-awaited film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ has been changed to next year i.e. on Eid in 2023. At the same time, ‘Tiger 3’ will also be released next year on the occasion of Diwali.