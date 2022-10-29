Shahid Kapoor Reveals If He Is A ‘Joru Ka Gulam’ In Real Life; Says He Follows Wife, Mira’s Scripts!

Shahid Kapoor has revealed whether or not he is a ‘Joru Ka Gulam’ in real life. In real life, Shahid said he follows Mira Rajput’s script.

Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on the finale of Ritesh Deshmukh’s Amazon Mini tv show Case Toh Banta Hai and made some hilarious revelations about how he chooses his films.

Shahid Kapoor, the sweet chocolate boy of Bollywood, has transformed into an angry lover boy since his rugged appearance in the popular film Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, unlike other celebrity couples, did not have a love marriage. The couple, on the other hand, has been setting major couple goals since their wedding on July 5, 2015. Shahid and Mira have two lovely children, Misha and Zain. Shahid and Mira engage in social media PDA as well, frequently treating their fans to beautiful and adorable pictures of themselves.

Shahid revealed in an interview with actor Riteish Deshmukh that if he ever faced opposition from his wife, Mira, over choosing movie scripts, his response will have him in splits.

Shahid Kapoor appeared on Riteish Deshmukh’s Case Toh Banta Hai as a guest and was asked about his script choices. In real life, the actor joked that he follows his wife Mira Rajput’s decisions.

Shahid Kapoor recently appeared on Amazon MiniTv’s Case Toh Banta Hai. During a lighthearted conversation, Riteish Deshmukh asked Shahid if he had ever liked a movie script from the bottom of his heart and still treasured it. The actor responded with a hilarious response, saying that he doesn’t like any of his movie scripts and only did it to support his family’s financial needs.

Riteish asked Shahid another intriguing question during the same conversation. He wondered if his wife, Mira, had ever expressed displeasure with any of Shahid’s scripts.

In response, the Jersey actor stated that he is still a Joru ka Gulam in his personal life and strictly follows his wife’s script.

On Professional Front: Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the web series Farzi and the upcoming film Bloody Daddy.