“I Used To Be Embarrassed On Shoot”, Jaya Bachchan Shared Her First Period Experience With Navya!!

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, may be away from the film world at the moment, but she is always in the limelight. These days Navya is in headlines because of her podcast show ‘What the Hell Navya’. Navya has shared some stories related to her family with her fans in her recent podcast. In the podcast, Navya was seen having a candid conversation with her mother Shweta Bachchan and her grandmother Jaya Bachchan on ‘period’ and ‘reproductivity’. During this, Navya also asked her grandmother and mother questions about her first period experience.

In her podcast, Navya Naveli asked her maternal grandmother Jaya Bachchan about her first period experience. Navya asks Jaya Bachchan do you remember your first period experience? To this, Jaya Bachchan replied, ‘Yes, of course I remember.’ Then Navya Naveli asked, ‘When you were working, that time’? On this, Jaya Bachchan said, ‘I used to have a lot of difficulty during working. I had to go out on shoots and there was no van. She had to change her pads after going behind the bushes. It was a strange situation and it was a lot of embarrassment too’. Jaya Bachchan also told during the conversation that she also had to carry a plastic bag with her so that she could throw it after coming home.

Navya Naveli also asked a lot of questions to her mother Shweta Bachchan in the podcast. Shweta was also seen sharing her first period experience during the conversation. On the question of Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan said, “At that time I liked to lie on the bed, eat chocolate and be alone”. Let us tell you that Navya Naveli has not yet entered the film world. But, she is often in the headlines of the media. These days Navya is seen winning the hearts of fans through her podcast show. In the past, she talked about the economic independence of women. This time she has been seen talking on periods. In her podcast, Navya Naveli is often seen questioning and answering her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. She also shares unheard stories related to her family. Sometimes Navya Naveli makes such revelations related to the Bachchan family, which even the fans are surprised to hear.