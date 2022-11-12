Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Girl; Name Their Little Princess ‘Devi’

Bollywood’s lovely pair Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child today. It is a baby girl. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an announcement of the new parents on social media It’s finally here! They shared a joint statement on Instagram. They revealed the name of the little princess. They shared the first picture of the little one on their Instagram post.

The picture shared by them on Instagram shows Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover’s hands holding their baby’s little feet. In the announcement post, they revealed that they have named their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. The text says, “12.11.22. Devi Basu Singh Grover The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine -Bipasha and Karan.” They captioned it, “Blessed.” Fans and celebrities have showered them with love.

In an old interview Bipasha shared that she and Karan were trying for a baby before the Covid-19 pandemic. But they cancelled the idea after the pandemic hit. She said, “In 2021 we decided to try again, and God has been kind, we conceived.”

She spoke about the first day when she got the news about her pregnancy. She said, “It was a very emotional day. I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell. Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby. I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”