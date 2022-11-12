Bipasha And Karan Singh Grover Gave A Lovely Name To Their Daughter, Read To Know!!

There is an echo of happiness in the Bollywood industry at this time. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become parents to an adorable baby girl today. Let us tell you actress Bipasha Basu has given birth to a daughter on Saturday. This information was not given by Bipasha but by her team and now the couple themselves have confirmed this good news. Along with this they also shared a heart touching note and also told what they have named their little angel.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple has welcomed their first baby after six years of marriage. The fans are also very happy with this good news and are congratulating both of them on social media for becoming parents. Fans are waiting for a glimpse of Bipasha and Karan’s darling and the couple shared the post to end the wait.

In the post shared by Bipasha, the couple is seen holding their little angel’s feet in their palms. Sharing this picture, the couple wrote- “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Maa is here now and she is divine”. With this, she wrote the name of the daughter – “Devi Basu Singh Grover”.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the filming of the film ‘Alone’ and after dating each other for a year in 2015, the couple tied the knot in 2016. A few days ago, Bipasha had given information about her pregnancy and since then she has been continuously sharing updates through social media.