‘I Will Share It On Social Media Myself’, Amol Parashar Opened Up On Dating Konkana Sen Sharma, Deets Inside

Bollywood actor Amol Parashar is always in the news headlines for one thing or the other. He has also worked with actress Konkona Sen Sharma in the 2019 Netflix film ‘Dolly Kitty’ and ‘Woh Chamakte Sitare’. He is reportedly in a relationship with the actress. Konkona attended the screening of Amol’s web series ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ in Mumbai on May 14, further fuelling the dating rumours.

Amol Parashar

Let us tell you that Konkona has not yet reacted to this, but Amol has now broken his silence for the first time on the link-up speculations. Amol Parashar told one of the media houses, ‘Nobody asked me, instead everyone started coming up with their own assumptions. Earlier, I used to react to every news, but now I have learned to move on. If there is something and I have to share it, I will share it on social media myself.’

Konkana Sen Sharma

He further said, ‘Look, there are people in your life. You are close to some, and you are closer to some. It is not necessary to name every relationship… You are happy, the other person is happy, and the family is happy, that’s all.’ Amol also mentioned Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s dating. He recalled that Vicky and Katrina were dating during the shooting of ‘Sardar Udham’.

Amol Parashar

People often asked him about Vicky’s relationship, which prompted him to tell Vicky to accept it. To this, the ‘Chhava’ actor had replied, ‘I will do it at the right time.’ Talking about his wedding plans amid dating rumours with Konkana, Amol said that earlier his mother used to put pressure on him, but not anymore. He said, ‘Anything can happen. I like to surprise myself, and my family knows this. If there is a wedding, I will also post it on Instagram, because it matters to everyone. But as of now, I have nothing to talk about.’