Baba Sehgal Revealed Bollywood Didn’t Honor Him, Got Threats From The Underworld And Made Revelation On AR Rahman

Who doesn’t remember Baba Sehgal, a superhit pop star and singer of the 90s, who created a stir in the music industry then. He is said to be India’s first rapper. But Baba Sehgal suddenly disappeared from Bollywood. Now he is once again in the news and has recently given an interview, in which he has revealed where he was and how Bollywood was terrified of him.

Baba Sehgal

Let us tell you that Baba Sehgal also revealed that the respect and honor given to him by the South Film Industry, he did not get from Bollywood. He has also made a shocking revelation about singer AR Rahman. Baba Sehgal said in a conversation that the Telugu film industry is his warrior. Bollywood was very insecure about him. The pop singer also revealed that in 1998, he received threats from the underworld.

Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal also said about South and Bollywood, ‘South took me seriously. I have sung more than 250 Telugu film songs, 35-40 Tamil songs, and more than 25 Kannada songs. Not only rap, but I feel that the Telugu industry is my champion. Bollywood was very insecure about me from the beginning. Music directors used to call me, but perhaps they did not like my body language or my way of speaking. Perhaps I spoke too openly.’

Baba Sehgal

If we talk about Baba Sehgal, then let us tell you that he became famous in the 1990s with hit indiepop songs like ‘Thanda Thanda Paani’. But he believes that the success he achieved despite being from a non-film background made the Hindi film music circuit uncomfortable. He then talked about the song ‘Rukmani Rukmani’ from Mani Ratnam’s film ‘Roja’. This song was composed by AR Rahman for the 1992 film. But Baba Sehgal’s experience of working on this song was not good. He also told that Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman did not like him.