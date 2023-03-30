Is Sunil Grover Preparing A Comeback On Television? Find What He’s Got To Say

Sunil Grover! This guy has been in the comedy game for ages and has stolen the hearts of audiences everywhere! Whether he’s showing off his impeccable acting skills or cracking us up with his hilarious performances, Sunil never fails to impress. You might remember him as the unforgettable Gutthi, Dr Mashoor Gulati, or Rinku Bhabhi from Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Although he’s no longer on the show, his characters are still fresh in our minds, and we can’t get enough!

Is Sunil Grover hinting at a comeback on television?

Sunil Grover, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, was asked about his intentions of coming back to television. To cut to the chase, the actor revealed the truth, saying, “The wording on the t-shirt says it all. I am eager to work on television and will not hesitate to take on an exciting project.” Along with that, the multi-talented artist discussed his upcoming web series, his old stomping grounds, his first movie with Ajay Devgn, his life after heart surgery, and much more.

On the personal front, Sunil Grover is married to Aarti, and the duo has a son named Mohan.

While on the professional front, Sunil, who started out as an actor in Chala Lallan Hero Banne, went on to star in several Bollywood films, including Gabbar is Back, Bharat, Baaghi, and GoodBye. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan.

About Sunil Grover’s upcoming web series, ‘United Kacche’

Get ready to dive into the wacky world of ‘United Kacche’! Join the hilarious Sunil Grover and an ensemble cast including Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, and Neelu Kohli for a side-splitting dramedy. This 8-episode series, produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, promises to be a riot of laughs. The show is airing on ZEE5 Global on 31st March.