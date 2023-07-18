‘Isne Yeh Kyu Kiya’; Kiara Advani Recalls Being Trolled After Her Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra!

Bollywood star couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently living the best phase of togetherness. The couple’s wedding took place at the Jaisalmer’s lavish Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Sid-Kiara’s had a low-key wedding which was attended by the couple’s family and close friends. The two entered each other’s lanes of heart while they were working together in the film Shershaah. Their marriage was doing fine until they weren’t trolled. However, Kiara has recently disclosed a controversy related to her wedding clip. The actress has even opened up about the negative trolling she faced after getting married with Sidharth Malhotra and how her husband reacted to it.

Kiara Advani on controversy surrounding her wedding video

Kiara was recently questioned about if her husband has ever requested that her not post their wedding pictures on social media because she and Sidharth are very discreet about their personal lives. He didn’t want us to share some of the wedding content we made, including that video, she disclosed in an interview. There was a lot of discussion surrounding it. Although Sidharth and Kiara didn’t want to release the video at first, Manish Malhotra reportedly persuaded them, “You have to post it.”

Kiara Advani on facing trolls after her marriage

Shershah fame, Kiara Advani remembered feeling hopeless after receiving negative comments post her wedding. Mentioning about the same, Kiara revealed:

“For the first time, I felt a sense of overbearing, overpowering me with social media during the time when Satyaprem Ki Katha was released. Because I was just married…. I felt like there was very weird negativity going on about certain scenes Oh isne yeh kiu kia hai, woh kiu kia hai (why she is doing it now that she is married).”

The negative trolling took a toll on Kiara’s mind and the actress further disclosed:

“Maybe it was to do with ‘Oh now she is married’ all of that. I just felt like ‘Wait! What just happened here? This is all too new for me because, on one hand, people troll you for very ridiculous things, but now people were trolling you because you are a married actor, and people expect you to say or do certain things. That got to me slightly. I was not able to brush it off. It was really affecting me.”

Sidharth Malhotra came as a savior for wife, Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani opened up on how his husband, Sidharth Malhotra reacted to trolls she received post their wedding. The actress divulged that Sidharth was aware of all this but he avoided to make a big deal out of it. Sidharth supported her who said:

‘Look there will always be these negative trollers…but if you’re gonna give so much importance to this, be sitting at home and crying and behaving like s**t has hit the roof right now. What’s wrong with you? You don’t know them. They don’t know you. These could be like certain fans who did not like we got married. Just let it be.”