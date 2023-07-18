‘Approached Me At The Age Of 14’: Ameesha Patel Recalls Being Cast For ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel has been hitting the headlines quite frequently due to her upcoming film ‘Gadar: The Katha Continues’. She is on a promotional spree for her film. Recently, the actress reached popular ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to spread a word for ‘Gadar 2’. During her appearance, she talked about the rumour which stated that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had spotted her when she was 14-15 years old.

Ameesha revealed that the rumour was true and that the 73-year-old director had approached her to feature in his son Hrithik Roshan’s debut film. She said that the filmmaker saw her at a young age. He had approached her parents to cast her in a film opposite Hrithik. However, her parents said no to him as they belonged to a political-business background. Also, she was preparing to go to Boston for further studies. After returning to India, the 47-year old actress crossed paths with Rakesh again during a wedding. This time, he made her sign ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’ and within a week, she began shooting for the film.

For the unversed, Ameesha Patel debuted with Hrithik Roshan in 2000 with ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’. The film was directed by Rakesh Roshan. It made Ameesha one of the most famous heroine at that time. Post this, the actress once again won hearts with Sunny Deol starrer ‘Gadar – Ek Prem Katha’ in 2001. The film became a classic hit and now, both Ameesha and Sunny are set to return as Sakina and Tara Singh in the sequel to this blockbuster. ‘Gadar: The Katha Continues’ is helmed and bankrolled by Anil Sharma. It will release on August 11th, 2023.