Ariana Grande Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring At Wimbledon, Fueling Divorce Rumours With Dalton Gomez!

Ariana Grande, known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping tunes, was recently observed at a tennis tournament sans her diamond wedding ring on her left finger. This is the second time she has been seen without the ring, the first being in April. Fans flocked to social media to voice their concerns and inquire about the state of Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez. Some admirers thought that the ring’s absence could be due to maintenance or an upgrade, while others expressed concern over the condition of their relationship.

On Sunday, July 16, the newlywed 30-year-old was watching the match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when her left hand looked to be missing her huge sparkler from husband Dalton Gomez. For the huge sporting event, Ariana sat with Andrew Garfield and Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey.

Laughing with Andrew, she showed off various tattoos on her hands and a french manicure on her ringless fingers.

She looked Wimbledon-ready for the occasion, wearing Ralph Lauren’s limited edition Wimbledon cap, a short sleeve charcoal grey jumper, a long grey skirt and black heels. Ariana wore a pair of circle sunglasses with quirky green lenses that were inspired by the ’70s, and she accessorised with pearl hoop earrings.

According to Page Six, the last time the “God Is a Woma” singer was seen wearing her wedding band in public was in April at Jeff Goldblum’s London concert. Her followers did not miss her recent appearance sans a wedding ring and reacted accordingly.

According to Page Six, Grande has been keeping busy and beneath the radar while filming the next picture ‘Wicked,’ which has since been halted owing to the actors’ strike. She’s also been very silent on social media, however her ring has been visibly absent from her latest posts.

The absence of the ring has sparked debate and concern among those who want to know more about the couple’s relationship. Following Grande’s appearance at the tennis event, people flocked to Twitter to comment on her missing ring.

Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez Relationship Timeline.

After roughly a year of dating, Ariana married husband Dalton Gomez, 28, in March 2021. It’s unknown when the romance began, but the couple was first sighted on a date in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 quarantine began.

By December 2020, the real estate agent had proposed with a unique $350,000 ring that contained an oval-cut diamond set alongside a white pearl set on a gold band. Ariana Grande stated that the pearl was an heirloom from her grandmother Marjorie, and that it had a long family history.