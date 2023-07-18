Rohit Shetty Takes Full Responsibility for the Failure of Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’: ‘No Point Shying Away…

In a surprising turn of events, renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty has taken the blame for the disappointing performance of his latest release, “Cirkus,” starring the talented Ranveer Singh. Known for his successful ventures such as the uproarious “Golmaal” franchise and high-octane action films like “Singham,” Shetty has always been celebrated for his prowess in blending humor and action. However, not all movies can strike a chord with the audience, and “Cirkus” sadly fell short of expectations at the box office.

Rather than pointing fingers or shifting blame onto others, Shetty gracefully accepted responsibility for the film’s underwhelming reception. During a media interaction, while promoting his popular stunt television show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” Season 13, the director emphasized the importance of surrounding himself with honest individuals who provide him with genuine feedback.

Shetty expressed, “I make sure to surround myself with people who are honest with me. So, when a film doesn’t do well, I know it. Hence, I have always believed that both my successes and failures are mine. There is no point shying away from it.”

Rohit Shetty’s Admirable Humility: Learning and Growing from ‘Cirkus’ Failure

This candid admission highlights Shetty’s humility and integrity as a filmmaker. It’s rare to witness a prominent figure in the industry take full responsibility for the failure of a project, especially when there are often numerous factors at play behind the scenes.

The film “Cirkus,” which was anticipated by fans due to the star power of Ranveer Singh and Shetty’s directorial expertise, unfortunately, failed to resonate with audiences. Despite the disappointment, Shetty’s attitude demonstrates his commitment to personal growth and learning from both successes and failures.

By accepting responsibility, Shetty exhibits a sense of accountability that is admirable in an industry where ego and external blame can often overshadow personal reflection. This willingness to shoulder the burden of failure only adds to his reputation as a respected filmmaker.

Rohit Shetty: Master of Resilience and Inspiration in Filmmaking

While it’s essential to acknowledge the setbacks, it’s worth noting that Shetty’s track record remains impressive, with several blockbuster hits to his name. The “Golmaal” franchise and the “Singham” series have garnered immense popularity and have cemented Shetty’s status as a master of entertainment.

Shetty’s candidness serves as a reminder that failure is an integral part of any creative journey. It takes courage to confront shortcomings, learn from them, and come back stronger. His unwavering commitment to self-improvement and his dedication to his craft make him an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers and industry veterans alike.

As Shetty continues to entertain audiences with his unique blend of humor and action, fans eagerly anticipate his next project. With his humility and determination intact, there is no doubt that Rohit Shetty will bounce back and deliver yet another cinematic masterpiece in the near future.