Jacqueline Fernandez Reaches Patiala House Court, Hearing On Application To Go Abroad

Jacqueline Fernandez has once again reached Delhi’s Patiala House Court for questioning in the money laundering case involving gangster Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to the reports, there will be a hearing on the application of Aad actress requesting her to go to Bahrain. For your information, let us tell you that actress Jacqueline wants to go to Bahrain with her family. According to media reports, she wants to stay there from 23 December 2022 to 5 January 2023. The court will give its decision on this application in some time.

Money Laundering case | Actor Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at Patiala House Court in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/SO6lhrwTXf — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

Jacqueline is currently involved in a 200 crore fraud case, which is related to the great thug Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress has accepted in the interrogation of ED that she had taken expensive gifts from thug Sukesh. Jacqueline’s name figures in the ED’s charge sheet.

Due to the money laundering case of the actress, she has been banned from going abroad. At the same time, Jacqueline has sought permission from the court to go to Bahrain. His parents live there. Due to this case, the actress has not been able to meet him. Jacqueline has said in her application that she wants to meet her ailing mother, she should be allowed to visit Bahrain from December 23 to January 5. There will be a hearing in this matter today.

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez’s film career, she was last seen on the big screen working in the film Ram Setu released this year. Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev also played lead roles in this film. If we talk about the director and writer of this film then it is Abhishek Sharma.Jacqueline will very soon be seen working in Cirkus. Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde are working with her in this film. The director of this film is Rohit Shetty. The film is releasing on 23 December.