Jaideep Ahlawat Will Not Be A Part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’ As Vibhishan, Confirmed A Source

Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological film ‘Ramayana’ is constantly in the news headlines for its cast. It is being said that this film will star Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Recently, while Sunny Deol accepted the role of Lord Hanuman in this upcoming film, news came that Bollywood’s seasoned actor Jaideep Ahlawat was offered the role of Vibhishan in this film. Let us tell you the complete story here.

Jaideep Ahlawat

If you are also someone who got happy after hearing this news, we suggest you to wait. Actually, the truth behind this news is that Jaideep Ahlawat will not be seen in this film. Actually, it was said that he was offered a very serious character for this film, but the actor turned it down. However, according to a media source, Jaideep was not offered any such role in the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Let us tell you that it was reported that Jaideep Ahlawat was offered to play the role of Ravana’s brother Vibhishan in this film. Casting has been a big challenge for this film right from the beginning. Nitesh Tiwari had to waste a lot of time in choosing the cast for his film, because he wanted to move very cautiously in this matter and did not want to miss anything that could make a huge impact in the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat

However, now all these reports are proving to be false. Quoting a source related to the film, it has been said that Jaideep was not offered any such role in the film. If we talk about the work front of Jaideep Ahlawat, then let us tell you that he is going to be seen in the film ‘Jewel Thief’. Superstar Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor are with him in this film, and it will be streamed on the OTT platform Netflix on April 25.